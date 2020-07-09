Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

