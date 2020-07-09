Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,047,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 103,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,776,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

