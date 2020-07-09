IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 78,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

