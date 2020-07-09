Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 12,940 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Carnival were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 29.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CCL stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

