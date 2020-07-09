Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.91% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BCEI stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.15. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

