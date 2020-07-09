Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity BancShares worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

