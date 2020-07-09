HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,981 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after buying an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 377,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

