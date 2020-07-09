Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prevail Therapeutics were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVL. ValuEngine cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

