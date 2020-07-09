Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Aegion worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aegion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 523,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.29. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

