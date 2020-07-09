Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Park-Ohio worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

