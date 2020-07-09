Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RealReal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $216,287.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,657,962 shares of company stock worth $20,870,156 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

