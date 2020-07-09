18,600 Shares in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

