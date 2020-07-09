Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 10.1% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,334,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

