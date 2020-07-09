HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PaySign by 60.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PaySign by 61.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

PAYS opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

