Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Covanta stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.