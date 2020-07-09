Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,798 Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

