Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.