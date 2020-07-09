Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

