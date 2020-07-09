Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 568,239 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.96 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

