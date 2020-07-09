United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,870,232. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $20,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

