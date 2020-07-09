MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

