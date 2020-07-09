Selective Insurance Group Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

