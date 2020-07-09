Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Germino anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

