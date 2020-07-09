Brokers Set Expectations for Generation Bio Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generation Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

