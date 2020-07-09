RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of RPT opened at $6.46 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.05 million.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

