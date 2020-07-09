Hartford Financial Services Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIG. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.