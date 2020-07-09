Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Boosted by Analyst

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE NLS opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 63.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

