Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.