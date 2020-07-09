Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

GMAB opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

