Generation Bio Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

