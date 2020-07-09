Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Increased by Analyst

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KINS. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.