Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

