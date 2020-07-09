Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

CELC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

