Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CATY. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $285,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

