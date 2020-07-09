Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

CASH opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 255.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

