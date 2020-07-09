Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

