Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

BLDP opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

