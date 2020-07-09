Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE BKE opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. Buckle has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.