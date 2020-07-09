Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $379.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Charles I. Massoud bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

