Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAP. Santander cut Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $239.57.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. AXA increased its holdings in Credicorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Credicorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.