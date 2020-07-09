Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

NYSE:AT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Power news, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $89,047 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

