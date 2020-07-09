Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atento from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Atento from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.90.

ATTO stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Atento has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Atento will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.