Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $750.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.64.

REGN stock opened at $640.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $653.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total value of $245,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,927 shares of company stock valued at $125,546,741. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

