Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,644,500 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 962,409 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

The Fly

