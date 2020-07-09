Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travelers Companies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRV. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,433,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

