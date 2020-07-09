Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $910.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 433,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

