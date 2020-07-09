Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

STGO opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report