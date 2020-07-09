Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.
STGO opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About Steppe Gold
