Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

STGO opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

