AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

