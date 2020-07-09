Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

