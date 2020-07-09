PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGS. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

